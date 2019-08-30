Representative image
Representative image

Caught on cam: Pak cleric instigates crowd for jihad against India

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:40 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to get snubbed on all fronts for propagating terrorism and internationalising Kashmir issue, Islamabad is still indulging in its nefarious and diabolic propaganda by openly calling for 'jihad' against India.
In a video that surfaced online, a cleric in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is seen and heard addressing a crowd where he is blatantly calling for jihad or holy war in the wake of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"When Muslims anywhere get weakened, jihad becomes obligatory for them. Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters and mothers have been affected... If you don't have the guts to fight (against India), you will keep on getting defeated," the cleric was heard saying in the video.
The cleric also called out Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for not fulfilling the Army's 'duty' of jihad. As he addresses the gathering, the crowd raise slogans like -- 'India ka ek hi illaj, al-jihad al-jihad' (There is only one solution for India and that is jihad).
The call for waging war on India does not end here. Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he lead from the front if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.
Time and again, India has called on Pakistan to take stringent action against terrorists and terror groups operating on its soil.
Pakistan is shocked by the Indian government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
The international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter, dealing a massive blow to Islamabad.
Strongly condemning the provocative statements made by the Pakistani leadership on Kashmir, India on Thursday urged Pakistan to start behaving like a normal neighbour.
"We are aware that Pakistan uses cross-border terrorism as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns. It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a weekly briefing.
What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan," he had remarked. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:42 IST

Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian heads to Florida

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) cancelled his trip to Poland to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to strengthen into a highly dangerous Category 4 storm during the weekend before hitting the Atlantic coast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:53 IST

Qureshi now dials up South Korean counterpart, briefs on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of Islamabad's nefarious designs to internationalise the issue after New Delhi changed the constitutional status of

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:44 IST

Sikh priest's daughter forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore's...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:10 IST

Leading Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested

Hong Kong, Aug 30 (ANI): Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:49 IST

US: Criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein dismissed

Washington DC [US], Aug 30 (ANI): A US federal judge on Thursday formally dismissed the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, roughly three weeks after the accused sex trafficker was found dead in his jail cell.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:44 IST

Moroccan authorities rescue 156 migrants from Mediterranean Sea

Rabat [Morocco], Aug 30 (ANI): As many as 156 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by Moroccan coast guards from the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, country's army said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 05:58 IST

US plans to maintain 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after peace deal: Trump

Washington DC [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): The United States plans to cut its military forces in Afghanistan to 8600 troops after it reaches the peace deal with Taliban, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 05:18 IST

Trump announces official reestablishment of Space Command

Washington DC [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the official reestablishment of Space Command, marking a step forward in his efforts to create the sixth branch of the US military, the Space Force.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:32 IST

IAF delegation attends MAKS 2019 air show in Russia

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of Indian Air Force personnel led by Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal Amit Dev on Thursday attended International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 airshow held at the Russian city of Zukhovski.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:22 IST

Alexandre Ziegler named Sr Executive VP of French aerospace...

Paris [France], Aug 30 (ANI): Former French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler has been named Senior Executive Vice President of International and Public Affairs of French Aerospace company Safran, the company announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:29 IST

Brahmaputra floods may have possible solution if India, China...

Beijing [China], Aug 30 (ANI): India and China should work together to find a mechanism to control water at the upstream of river Brahmaputra basin in order to mitigate flood problems, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:28 IST

UK, Germany, France express concern over tense situation in...

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Britain, Germany and France on Thursday expressed concern over the tense situation in the South China Sea, a day after US Navy sailed a warship within 12 nautical miles of two contested islands in the region.

Read More
iocl