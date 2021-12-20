CCP article emphasizes cultivating 'morality' in field of arts, literature

Beijing [China], December 20 (ANI): In a move to tighten the hold over the work of artists, actors and writers, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday published an article emphasizing morality in the field of arts and literature.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the highest internal control institution of the CCP laying stress on morality in the field of arts and literature said that literature and art professionals must uphold good morals, should cherish their influence, take the social impact of their works into serious consideration.

"They must work hard, practice true skills, and have a reputation for seeking truth. If a literary and art worker does not have moral integrity, he/she will not be accepted by the people or by the times," said the article.

This comes after Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom was entangled in a controversy following his wife who made allegations of adultery on him. This news was closely followed by netizens in China.

Leehom formally apologized to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei for failing to "manage the marriage properly."

After a heated online exchange over their acrimonious divorce over the weekend, Wang issued an official statement on his Weibo account at noon Monday apologizing for his transgressions during the marriage, reported Taiwan News.

"After thinking it over, I should take all the responsibility as a man. I will no longer provide any explanations or defence. I didn't manage the marriage properly, caused trouble for my family, and didn't give the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault," said Leehom text on Weibo.

Recently, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has launched a new campaign to regulate the digital presence of celebrities in the country.

The campaign aims to cut down on personal information of stars on the internet and their presence on social media sites through advertisements, reported The Geneva Daily.



The CAC on November 23, made an official announcement to monitor and regulate celebrity fan culture in China. The authorities articulated that celebrities alongside their fan pages must strictly adhere to the public guidelines and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The officials of CAC proclaimed that they would create a list of celebrities who are promoting bad values such as showing off wealth and making any attempts to influence fans to support their fundraising, reported The Geneva Daily.

After the announcement, the Internet saw the disappearance of popular actress Zhao Wei from all social media and streaming platforms.

Communist Party has been in news lately after tennis star Peng Shuai accused a former senior member of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault in an editorial published on Weibo, which was later removed.

It is worthwhile to mention that the government of China earlier had banned global social media giants such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Beijing has become increasingly concerned about the clout that big, private tech firms have over media, finance, data, and other sensitive sectors, and how entrenched they have become to everyday life in China through news, digital payments apps and other services, reported CNN.

Alibaba and fellow Chinese tech giants Tencent (TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU) and TikTok owner ByteDance have been subject to increased regulatory scrutiny from the Chinese government in the past year.

Moreover, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday published an article titled "In training talents, one must train hearts first", where they emphasized building the foundation of ideals and beliefs, cultivating loyalty and serving the country, and cultivating moral integrity.

"Only by virtue of this can we do a good job in cultivating people and minds, and ensure that the gun is firmly in the hands of people who are absolutely loyal to the party," read the article.

This is yet another move by President Xi Jinping to hold his sway over the nation and the party. (ANI)

