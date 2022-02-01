CCP's influence hurts Beijing's business prospect

Beijing [China], February 1 (ANI): Chinese Communist Party's increased interference in the private firms led to the downfall of the country's market thereby increasing Beijing's economic woes.

The Chinese private sector experiences pressure from the government's steps to ramp up regulations for high-profile industries. Chinese companies in the "Global Top 10" list have decreased over the years on market capitalisation, as reported by Hong Kong Post.

Earlier, in 2007 there existed four out of ten Chinese companies in this list. In 2020 it dropped to two companies Alibaba and Tencent and zero in 2021. The only Asian company to hold a position in the Top 10 List is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Looks like a defeat of hybrid communism.



After the 2008 Chinese financial crisis, it was predicted that the Beijing company will conquer the world.

However, under Chinese President Xi Jinping's guidance the government has now begun a campaign to bring Tech under a strict State control. Regulations turned vendetta makes it impossible for tech companies to works., as noted by Hong Kong Post.

Big Tech, are the biggest victim of the crackdown and now live in fear. Until 2019 the CCP believed "companies do not exist for public service, they exist for profit". But now business climate in China suffers from a hurricane.

Further, the communist government now dominates online brokers and bars them from offering offshore services. Meaning a ban on stock trading in foreign markets and keeping Chinese money in borders. Evergrande, a giant firm in China dealing in real estate and several other ventures now run in a debt problem that required government intervention.

In an attempt to control and dominate, the CCP has forgotten the role of the tech in creating a livelihood for the Han population. By intervening it is creating a graveyard for the dragon it claims to be. It is no longer a crackdown, rather a symbol of the insecure dragon trying to dominate the Chinese mind and body from challengers like big tech and social media, as noted by Hong Kong Post. (ANI)

