Uzbekistan Envoy to India Farhad Arziev speaking to ANI
CEC Sunil Arora to visit Uzbekistan as observer in country's parliamentary election: Envoy

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:13 IST

Ashoke Raj
New Delhi [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will visit Uzbekistan as an observer in the country's parliamentary election slated to be held on December 22, Uzbekistan Envoy to India Farhad Arziev said on Thursday.
Arziev told ANI that the CEC will be part of a team of more than 500 international election observers from regional and global organisations alike who are expected to monitor over the voting process on the election day in Uzbekistan.
"'New Uzbekistan, new elections' is the motto of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. More than 500 international observers, including India's Chief Election Commissioner, will be expected to visit Uzbekistan," Arziev said.
The elections would be covered by more than 1000 international and local mass media representatives, including members of Indian media and Think Tank officials.
The parliamentary elections would witness five political parties competing for the 150 seats in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis. As many as 53 polling stations have been organised at the diplomatic and consular missions of Uzbekistan in foreign countries so that its citizens living in those countries could cast their votes.
"A voting station at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi has been organised for the citizens of Uzbekistan who are present in the country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite all the citizens of Uzbekistan who are currently in India or who will be in India on 22 December 2019 to come to the Embassy, which is located at 40 Dr. Radhakrishnan Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, and exercise their constitutional right to vote," he added. (ANI)

