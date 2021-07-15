Central, South Asian leaders to discuss Afghanistan issues in Uzbekistan, says UN Secy-Gen's Special Rep

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 15 (ANI): Central and South Asian countries have expressed concern at the large-scale violence due to the ongoing conflict between the Afghan government and the Taliban which refuses to die down.

In an exclusive interview, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman told ANI in Tashkent that the gathering of Central and South Asia leaders in Tashkent is the best answer to Afghanistan.

"I believe that conference that is taking place tomorrow in Tashkent and the connectivity between central and south Asia is the best answer to your question," Natalia Gherman told ANI.

In addition, she emphasised that the delegates are going to attend the Central-South Asia Conference in Tashkent at a time when the situation in Afghanistan is "more grave" when the Taliban is controlling several cities in Afghanistan.

"You would see the level of representation from central Asian leaders and from South Asian region which is very evident and speaks for itself. A number of Prime Ministers, Presidents, Foreign Ministers and other dignitaries and representatives of some international organisations will attend the event. They will share the analysis, common action and recommendations," Gherman told ANI.

Uzbekistan is hosting the Central-South Asia Summit in Tashkent, which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, India's Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and delegates from 40 other countries are scheduled to attend on July 16. They will discuss connectivity, challenges and opportunities.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Central Asia on the conflict in Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. The United Nations is hopeful that the Tashkent Conference will lead to some positive results.

"I think a joint effort is the best answer of joint responsibility but also solidarity with what is going on the nowadays broader region. This international multilateral cooperation really works here in Central-South Asia. So conference we are all looking forward to that important event -- most importantly to the results and the Tashkent declaration," she added.

EAM Jaishankar on Thursday called on the Afghan President in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. (ANI)