Centre organizes virtual networking meet for GI products with Qatar

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): In its endeavour to promote the export of agricultural products inherent to India, the Centre organized a Virtual Networking Meet for Agri and Food GI products in association with the Embassy of India in Doha and IBPC Qatar, an official statement read on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, more than 80 participants including exports, importers, representatives from IBPC, officials of the Indian Embassy and the Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) participated.

Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal during the occasion addressed the participants on the opportunities in enhancing the India-Qatar bilateral trade. He stated that such trade meets will provide an opportunity for B2B interaction to enhance exports.

M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, in the statement issued by Ministry of Commerce & Industry emphasized on Centre's focus in promoting GI, organic and natural products. The attributes of Geographical Indication (GI) adds value to the products exported.

These products are sourced directly from farmers and play a pivotal role in linking farmers with the export market. India can offer wide range of products and our exporters are keen to export to Qatar.

As pere the statement, the Meet provided a platform for interaction between the India exporters and importers of Qatar on the strength of India in export of agri and food products of Indian origin and distinct attributes.





During interaction, the exporters informed about the potential GI products for exports such as Basmati Rice, Mango, Pomegranates, products of NER and several processed products.

These events are expected to further strengthen the confidence of the Importers in Indian Products to facilitate exports.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under Ministry of Commerce & Industry has contributed significantly in promoting export of agriculture and processed food products with a share of around 50 per cent (USD 24.77 bn) in overall agri exports during 2021-22.

Besides being the leading producer of several agri commodities such as rice -- fruits and vegetables, tea. India also has a distinct advantage of having registered geographical indication for several agricultural products.

At present, there are more than 400 registered Geographical Indications in India of which around 150 are agricultural and food products GI. More than 100 registered GI products fall under the category of APEDA scheduled products (fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, animal products and cereals).

APEDA has also taken initiatives to promote new, innovative and GI products and export to new destinations. (ANI)

