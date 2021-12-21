Centre worked towards transformative economic growth, building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the Indian government has worked towards transformative economic growth, ease of living and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat with the spirit of "seva".

"The Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Devi Shakti are excellent examples of a 'whole-of-government approach'. The use of post offices to receive passport applications illustrates 'minimum Government, maximum Governance," he said.

Good Governance week symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. (ANI)

