CEOs, top executives of 61 US firms to join Modi at roundtable meetings at Houston, New York

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and top executives of ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, Baker Hughes and of 13 other top US energy companies would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the roundtable meeting in Houston on September 21, sources said on Thursday.

The complete list of the companies whose top CEOs and executives are participating in the roundtable, according to sources, include Air Products, Baker Hughes, BP PLC, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, Lyondellbasell Industries, Mcdermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian Inc., Total S.A., Vinmar International, and Westlake Chemicals.

The Prime Minister would also be joined by CEOs and top executives of Bank of America, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Microsoft, and of 41 other US companies at the roundtable meeting in New York on September 25, sources added.

The other companies whose top executives will be taking part in New York roundtable meeting are 3M Company, AECOM, The AES Corporation, Amway Corp, American Tower Corporation, Bank of America, The Blackstone Group, Coca Cola, Deloitte, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc, JPMorgan & Chase, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Lennar Corp, Lynx, Lockheed Martin, Marriott International, MasterCard, Financial Services, and Microsoft.

The top functionaries of Mondelez Int. Food & beverages, Qualcomm Technology, Salesforce, TPI Composites, Inc., USIBC, USISPF Advocacy, Visa Inc. Financial Services, Walmart Retail, Amazon Retail, BlackRock, Ford Automobile, GE Aviation, GE Company, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pharma, PepsiCo, Warburg Pincus, Franklin Templeton, Harman, Marsh & McLennan, Metlife, Westinghouse Electric Corporation Energy, SAP, Cigna, Travelers, and Prudential Financial will also be taking part in the roundtable meeting to be organised in New York.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in the US on September 21 and hold 20 bilaterals with world leaders during the six-day visit, including a high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump. (ANI)