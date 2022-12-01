Changes brought to CCP norms, administration to strengthen Xi's hold on China: Report

Beijing [China], December 01 (ANI): Handed the country's administrative reins for a third straight term at the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ealier this year, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is going about extending his grip on the people, including the minorities and the breakaway Taiwanese, and bringing the country togather around his twin objectives -- need for unity and strong emphasis on national security, the Inside Over reported.

Xi's 'dream' of China is driven by the singular objective of pulling, irrespective of ethnic differences, in the same direction, the report said.

Further, according to the report, changes have been brought to the structure of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in line with the Premier's 'dream'. At the last Politburo, the general secertary system was preferred over the party chairperson system, the Insider Over said, adding that the Central Politburo does not have a single women's representative and all members are considered to be close to Xi.

Also, the Central Politburo is now down to 24 members from 25, which is seen as an attempt to force Xi's 'dream' on China, the Inside Over reported.



Further, according to the report, norms of the Premier retiring at 68 and of the ex-vice premier becoming the premier were tweaked to keep Xi in power. The changes have ensured that current vice premier Li Qiang has to hold his office for a while before be becomes Premier in March 2023, the report said.

The public speeches of the Premier and senior government officials have stressed 'togetherness' at a time when the CCP's now assessment says that the stated amibitions of making China a 'modern socialist country' by 2035 and a 'great modern socialist country' by 2049 are 'questionable' amid inimical global headwinds and the economic downturn.

Doubts on taking forward Xi's vision of unity have also cropped up in the wake of the ongoing civilian protests and riots against strict curbs and lockdowns across to check the spread of Covid-19.

As part of sweeping changes in the Politbiuro and adminisration, people deemed experts in the field of economics have been shown the door, the Inside Over reported, adding that only a motley group of Politburo members are taking monetary decisions.

The report further states that Xi's China dream also features the goal of reintegrating Taiwan with the Chinese mainland bloodlessly, through greater military pressure, cyber incursions into the breakaway territory, disinformation, imposing economic sanctions and taking other similar actions. (ANI)

