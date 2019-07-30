Anti-government demonstrators block metro services in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Anti-government demonstrators block metro services in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Chaos in Hong Kong as protesters disrupt metro services

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:01 IST

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): Thousands of commuters had a harrowing time on Tuesday after protesters blocked metro train services during the morning rush hour, in the latest anti-government demonstrations which have rocked Hong Kong for the last few months.
The demonstrators, some clad in black and wearing masks, stopped a Whampoa-bound train from Tiu Keng Leng station in Kowloon at 7:50 am (local time) by standing in groups and obstructing the doors. The train finally left at 9 am (local time), South China Morning Post reported.
At Admiralty station, as many as 25 protesters blocked train doors from closing at around 9:30 am (local time).
The MTR (Mass Transit Rail), the city's metro system, had announced the delay in services due to the protest and urged the commuters to allow more time for their trip.
The delay in services sparked confrontations between the commuters and protesters, forcing the officials to intervene.
Commuters were forced to look for other alternate modes of transport which led to traffic snarls in several parts of Hong Kong.
Long queues of buses and vehicles were moving at a snail's pace along the eastern corridor and along Connaught Road from Central to Causeway Bay.
However by 11:30 am, MTR operations were gradually returning to normal after services on some sections were suspended and trains running at slower speeds.
Hong Kong has seen eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, but have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.
The said extradition bill was proposed on April 3 and its opposers argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.
Multiple protests sometimes violent continue to take place in the semi-autonomous state despite the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam publicly apologising for proposing the controversial legislation and announcing later that the bill was "dead". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:23 IST

PoK: Protest erupts against Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir], July 30 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to protest against the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant and construction of other dams in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:21 IST

Seventy-seven injured in Hong Kong bus mishap

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): At least 77 people were injured after two buses collided outside the Tai Lam Tunnel here on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:58 IST

Baltimore's numbers worst on crime, economy: Trump chides Elijah...

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration, and Baltimore city from where he hails, claiming that is "worst" in terms of crime rate and economy in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:55 IST

Chinese Defence White Paper is full of self-praise

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): The Defence White Paper that China's leaders released on July 24, the country's first such document in four years, spent much of its time justifying Beijing's military buildup and regurgitating frayed arguments about why it is a force for good in a troubled and complex wor

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:30 IST

Forced conversions are un-Islamic, says Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the practice of forced conversions as un-Islamic and said that those who do so are unaware of the history of Islam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:00 IST

4 school students killed by security forces in central Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], July 30 (ANI): At least five protesters, including four high school students, have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a student protest in the central Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday (local time), opposition groups have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:52 IST

Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 19

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The death toll in the plane crash at a residential area near Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday rose to 19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Boris Johnson moves into 10 Downing Street with girlfriend...

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday moved into 10 Downing Street with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, putting an end to speculation whether she would join him at his new residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Saudi-led airstrike on market kills 13 in northern Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], July 30 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a popular market in Yemen's northern province of Saada on Monday evening (local time), residents and a medic said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:13 IST

Prison riots in Brazil leave 52 inmates dead

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 30 (ANI): At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organised crime groups at the Altamira prison in northeastern Brazil on Monday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:42 IST

10 dead as plane crashes into residential area in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): At least 10 people lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries when a small plane crashed into a residential area near Rabi Plaza in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:11 IST

Trump signs 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill into law for...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Monday signed the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill into law to provide health care facilities to the police officers, firefighters and other first responders to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Read More
iocl