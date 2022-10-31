Chargesheet filed against Nepal cricketer on rape charge

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 31 (ANI): Nepal's government prosecutor has formally registered a case against star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane at the Kathmandu District Court on the charge of raping a minor.

Further process of hearing over the case would proceed on Tuesday after the case is assigned to a bench through a draw, Deepak Dahal the Information officer at Kathmandu District Court confirmed to ANI.

There has been a delay in registering a case against Lamichhane due to the festive season. The District Police Range - Kathmandu and Metropolitan Police upon completion of the investigation submitted a report to District Government Attorney's Office (DGAO) on October 21.

The Kathmandu DGAO has demanded a prison sentence of up to 12 years for Lamichhane.

With the registration of a case against the former captain of the Nepali national team, all the assets and properties have been frozen. The police have presented CCTV footage from the hotel where the incident took place, statements, and hospital reports as evidence in the case filed against Lamichhane.



Connected through social media, the chat conversation between Lamichhane and the victim is also claimed to have been recovered by police.

Earlier, the 17-year-old victim filed a case alleging Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was raped the same night.

A diffusion notice also was issued from INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) as he was at large with his location unknown since the registration of the case against him.

The Kathmandu District Court also has issued an arrest warrant against him over the case of raping a minor along with the Immigration Department of the Himalayan Nation blacklisting him.

Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team.

He formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

