Charsadda police interrogates South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Ali Wazir - a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan, was on Thursday interrogated by the Charsadda (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) police in the Karachi central prison in relation to the sixth sedition case lodged against him in 2020, reported The Dawn.

The Charsadda police arrested Wazir after obtaining permission from the judges of Karachi's two antiterrorism courts (X and XII) on an application moved by Parang police station inspector Ghulam Ali.

In the plea, Inspector Ali pleaded that he should be allowed to arrest and interrogate the MNA in connection with an FIR registered against him under Sections 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (conspiracy to commit offence punishable by Section 121) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 5 of the Loud Speaker Act on behalf of the state, according to a report in The Dawn.

The report also said that the case against Wazir was registered on the complaint of SHO of Parang police station Gul Malik Khan for allegedly promoting mutiny and conspiracy against the state by addressing a gathering at the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement rally at the Bhoma Khel Park in Charsadda on March 2, 2020.

The court order said that Wazir who is imprisoned in the Karachi Central Prison was required to be formally arrested and interrogated.



In response to the order, Inspector Ghulam Ali asked the judges of both the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) directing the jail superintendent to allow him to arrest and grill the lawmaker.

The judge wrote in their order: "In view of the above, this court has no objection and PI Ghulam Ali is allowed to re-arrest the accused Ali Wazeer. He is allowed to interrogate and conduct an investigation after sunrise and before the sun set inside the prison and in the presence of the Senior Superintendent Central Prison Karachi", reported The Dawn.

The judges, however, made it clear that the custody of the undertrial lawmaker should not be removed from the Karachi prison until the cases pending before the ATCs were concluded.

The courts had earlier asked the Miranshah and the Dera Ismail Khan police to arrest and interrogate Wazir in certain identical cases. (ANI)

