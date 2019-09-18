Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Court extends physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): An accountability court on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas for a week in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented Maryam and Abbas before judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as their 14-day remand expired today, ARY News reported.

The hearing was adjourned for a while as the PML-N workers forcibly entered the Judicial complex and the courtroom to meet their leader. Despite several warnings, the workers continued to chant slogans in the courtroom.

Later, at the resumption of the hearing, NAB prosecutor said Yousaf Abbas failed to answer who had transferred the amount of Rs 230 million in his account from Dubai in 2013.

He added that Maryam also failed in answering the NAB team's queries.

Pleading the court to extend the remand of the accused for another 14 days, the prosecutor said: "We need more time to complete investigation in the case."

Ordering the NAB officials to present the accused again on September 25, the court, however, extended physical remand of Maryam and Abbas for seven days.

On August 8, Maryam was taken into custody by NAB from Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she had been visiting her imprisoned father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N Vice President was previously jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year, along with her father and husband. All three were released from jail within a few months before Nawaz was sent to jail again in Lahore in relation with the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. (ANI)

