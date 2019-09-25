Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Court sends Maryam, Yousuf to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): An accountability court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas here.

The court also ordered that the duo be sent on judicial remand for 14-days, reported Dawn.

NAB prosecutors Hafiz Asadullah Awan and Haris Qureshi, who presented their statements before judge Ameer Muhammad Khan during the court proceedings, said a further investigation of the two was required in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The NAB prosecutor in the court stated that during the investigation of two, NAB had found out about an agreement for the division of the family's assets.

He said that shares valued at Rs14.558 million were divided between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Kausar and Shamim Begum.

Further, he added that according to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) record for 2008, shares valued at Rs26.2 million were belonging to the CSM.

The assets were not included in the Sharif family's assets, the prosecutor added.

Besides, investigative officer Usman Ifthikar said that in 2008, Maryam's assets were not compatible with her income and in order to investigate assets and income, they had summoned members of the Sharif family.

On August 8, Maryam and Yousuf were taken into custody by NAB. Since then, their physical remand has been repeatedly extended. (ANI)

