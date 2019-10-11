Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at NAB Judicial Complex in Lahore
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at NAB Judicial Complex in Lahore

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz Sharif reaches NAB Judicial Complex in Lahore for hearing

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:20 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday reached the accountability court for a hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), earlier in the day, arrested the jailed former Prime Minister in the new money-laundering case.
Sharif is already serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.
An investigation team of NAB, after taking the former Prime Minister into custody, led him to the accountability court today, ARY News reported.
The accountability bureau will seek remand of Sharif for questioning in the case.
Investigation officer Hamid Javed showed an arrest warrant for Sharif to the Superintendent in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, where he's serving jail time for the Al Azizia case.
NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on October 4.
The decision of his arrest was made after a joint investigation team of NAB maintained that Sharif was not cooperating with the investigating team in the probe related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.
It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Abbas are already being investigated in the reference by the accountability bureau.
Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said in a press conference that the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. (ANI)

