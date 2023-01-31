Chennai: Delegates arrive at IITM Madras to attend G20 Education Working Group meeting

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): Delegates have arrived today at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) Research Park in Chennai to participate in the seminar on 'Role of Digital Technology in Education.'



The foreign delegates were welcomed in a traditional way with a ceremonial stole.

Musical instruments were played to welcome foreign delegates at the IITM Research Park as they arrived to attend the meeting.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group (G20 EWG) 2023 is due to take place in Chennai on February 1-2.





India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year. As India takes over the Presidency, the working group aims to work together with G20 countries to bridge gaps in quality education and skilling.



Over 60 delegates from the G20 member, guest countries and invited organizations (OECD, UNESCO & UNICEF) will participate in the seminar and exhibition, including academic experts, faculty and students, MoE, MSDE, NSDC, NCERT, UGC, and AICTE.

During the meeting, the Education Working Group will focus on areas to ensure inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, within the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," according to the Press Information Bureau's press release.

"India proposes to build on and carry forward the deliberations held under past presidencies and address the problems that are preventing the full transformational potential of education from being realized," the press release said.

It further said that in line with this spirit, priority areas have been identified for deliberation that will serve to identify and address major problems that is being faced by learners across the world, and help build on the strengths acquired during the past years, especially the use of technology in education.

According to the press release, the deliberation will serve to enable a relook at the teaching and learning methods, contents, pedagogies, and assessment so that education can be made more relevant for the capacities and skills required in the 21st century.

It further encourages collaboration between people, industries, and societies in the quest for widening the horizons of knowledge and using it for the good of humankind, according to the press release.



In line with the approach, four priority issues have been identified for deliberation in the G20 Education Working Group meeting. The priority issues will include ensuring foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning.

It includes making tech-enabled learning more "inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level." The priority issues include building capacities, promoting lifelong learning with regards to the future of work and strengthening research and promoting innovation through collaboration and partnerships. (ANI)

