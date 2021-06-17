Chief Justice of Pakistan says Karachi ruined by 'conspiracy'

Karachi [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed expressing his frustration over the running of administrative affairs in Karachi stated that a "big conspiracy" is at work to ruin the city.

CJP Ahmed's remarks came while he was hearing of a case related to computerisation of provincial land records being held at the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry, reported The Express Tribune.

Ahmed stated that district revenue collectors had become ministers in Sindh. After a Sindh revenue board member replied that all records had been compiled except for Thatta district's, the CJP commented that it was strange that Thatta's record had not been compiled for three years.

He also expressed displeasure over "thousands of land disputes", adding that land grabbing was also happening for the same reason.

"This system is still ongoing in this century; billions of rupees are being made in its name in Karachi. When will Karachi's survey be held? The Board of Revenue is the most corrupt institution. Land grabbing is also taking place due to its members," said the Chief Justice of the country.



The court directed the provincial revenue board to computerise all records within three months, clear government lands and establish parks on them, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC's), Ahmed said all people responsible for the city's woes would be caught and blamed the administrative authority for the mismanagement in the country.

"No KMC employee has ever been seen working. The KMC is a hollow authority," he said.

He said these institutions that were once considered Karachi's valuable assets have been destroyed, adding that Karachi has been ruined. "The Lines Area was sold by your [KMC] officers. Today, North Nazimabad is worse than a slum. The areas are muddied, gutters are full and roads are broken. There is a big conspiracy against it," the CJP said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the federal government's request to stay demolitions along the Gujjar and Orangi stormwater drains for a week, according to The Express Tribune.

KMC administrator informed Ahmed that work had started against encroachments around the Aladdin amusement park and Pavilion End Club and said more time was required to complete the drive due to excessive encroachments.

Denying the request, the SC however sought alternative plans on the nullahs and asked the Sindh government about the resettlement plan for the affectees. (ANI)

