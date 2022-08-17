Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy lays wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany paid his respects to the fallen soldiers while laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi today.

The Malaysian Navy Chief is on a two-day visit to India in order to further strengthen the military ties between both nations.



Meanwhile, the four-day-long joint exercise "Udarashakti" between the Indian and the Malaysian Air Force culminated on August 16.





The exercise came to an end with a traditional closing ceremony hosted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force in Kuala Lumpur and was marked with a 7-aircraft formation flypast by both the Air Forces and an exchange of mementoes between the contingent leaders.

"The four-day #ExUdarashakti culminated on 16 Aug 22 with a traditional closing ceremony hosted by #RMAF. The ceremony was marked with a 7 aircraft formation flypast by both Air Forces & exchange of mementoes between the contingent leaders," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Twitter.



With Su-30 MKI aircraft, supported by C-17 and IL-78 Air-to-Air refueller aircraft, the Indian Air Force arrived in Malaysia on August 12 to participate in a bilateral air exercise 'Udarashakti' with their Malaysian counterparts. This is the first bilateral exercise being conducted between the Indian and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

The four days of exercise witnessed various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces.

Notably, exercise Udarashakti also fortified the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, thereby augmenting security in the region.

The Indian contingent departed from one of its air bases directly for their destination, the RMAF base of Kuantan to share and learn best practices with some of the best professionals from RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities. (ANI)

