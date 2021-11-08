Chief of South African Air Force pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Chief of the South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Monday.





"Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, laid a wreath at National War Memorial on 08 Nov 2021," National War Memorial tweeted.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence (ANI)

