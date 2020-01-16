New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of Japan, General Yamazaki Koji here on Wednesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020.
"Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of Japan General Yamazaki Koji called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today," tweeted office of Defence Minister.
Koji is here to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2020. (ANI)
Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of Japan meets Rajnath Singh in New Delhi
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:35 IST
ANI |
