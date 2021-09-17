'Chikurin no Michi', a bamboo forest in Japan's Kyoto attracts visitors

Kyoto [Japan], September 17 (ANI): A bamboo forest called 'Chikurin no Michi' in Arashiyama district of Kyoto is one of the most iconic sceneries in Japan. It attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Pictures of this bamboo forest are certain to be found on any website or tourist pamphlet for Kyoto because the beauty of this place captures the heart of tourists. Many tourists donned in traditional Japanese outfit visits this place to get a unique experience.

"No other place can represent this side of Kyoto. The city does not allow high buildings but here bamboo is very high, it is really very beautiful place," said one of the visitors.

The forest of giant bamboo extends more than a kilometre. The fence on the site is also made of bamboo. Many of the bamboo here reach up to 25 meters and with a diameter up to 25 centimeters.

Slender trunk has foliage at the very top which causes the bamboo to clack into each other with the slightest breeze. It makes a special calming sound.



"I found this place on the internet with many photos and videos, so I decided to visit and when I came here it made my heart feel happy," said another visitor from Malaysia.

Visitors can hire rickshaw called 'Jinrikisha' in Japanese to enjoy guided tours through the narrow path in the bamboo forest.

And in the middle of the forest, there is Nonomiya Shrine, a small, beautiful Shinto shrine where Imperial Princesses used to spend time praying in old time.

"After Coronavirus finishes, I hope many people come to visit the bamboo forest because it is a special place in Kyoto and they can experience the beauty of Japan," said a resident from Kyoto.

There are many different entrances into the bamboo forest including from nearby Tenryuji Temple. Also, the sign pointing to the forest can be seen along the main road of the tourist area of Arashiyama.

The forest is open 24 hours a day and there is no entry fee. It takes only 15 minutes train ride from Kyoto station, so no one should miss visiting this magical place. (ANI)

