Child among 3 killed in west Afghanistan shooting

Herat [Afghanistan], June 16 (ANI): Two women and a child were killed in a shooting in the western Afghan province of Herat on Tuesday night.

Eleven people also suffered injuries in the incident.

The victims were members of a family visiting a garden for a picnic in a suburban district, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, told Xinhua.



The incident occurred in Naw Abad, a village in Injil district, in the north of provincial capital Herat city at around 10:00 p.m. local time, he said, adding the wounded were transported by Afghan National Police personnel to a hospital.

The motive behind the incident was not immediately known as an investigation was underway, according to the source.

In recent time, the region has witnessed heavy fightings between the Taliban and national security forces. (ANI)

