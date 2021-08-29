Child killed, 3 people injured in rocket attack in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): A child has been killed and three people were injured in a massive blast in the capital city of Afghanistan, the local media said on Sunday.

A rocket had landed on a residential building near the Kabul airport, killing a child, Sputnik reported citing the 1TV broadcaster. As per the report, the rocket hit the Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul.

Earlier today, a massive explosion was heard near Kabul airport. This blast occurred merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, which killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen.

This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden had on Saturday had said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden had said in his statement. (ANI)