Children, lost in caves near Moscow, found alive

Moscow [Russia], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Children who were lost in the Syany caves in Moscow Region's Domodedovo, were found, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, 10 orienteering athletes, including eight children, were lost in the Syany caves. They hadn't been in touch since morning.



"They were found and taken out," the spokesperson said.

The Moscow Region's branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed it.

"Everyone is out, alive and well," it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

