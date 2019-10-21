Representative Image
Representative Image

Chile extends state of emergency to popular tourist destinations amid unrest

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.
According to the 24 Horas TV channel, citing the Interior Ministry, the authorities have declared a state of emergency in the cities of Valparaiso, Talca, Chillan, Chillan Viejo, Temuco, and Padre Las Casas -- all popular among tourists due to their proximity to the Pacific Ocean.
Meanwhile, the capital's metro service tweeted that the majority of the subway system would be closed on Monday due to damage caused during the protests, with one line between the Pajaritos and Los Dominicos stations remaining operational during the day.
Chile has been marred by public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. The increasingly violent nature of the public riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:10 IST

India wants good relationship with all its neighbours but 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Calling out Pakistan for fuelling terrorism in India, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that New Delhi wants a good relationship with all its neighbours but "not at the gunpoint".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:18 IST

Trump considering to leave 200 soldiers in eastern Syria

Washington [US], Oct 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to leave a small contingent of American troops, nearly 200, in eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State, a senior administration official told the New York Times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:55 IST

Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his re-election as Indonesian...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Joko Widodo for his re-election as the President of Indonesia and expressed confidence in his "dynamic leadership" which would further help in deepening New Delhi and Jakarta's ties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Chile: Death toll in anti-govt protests rises to 10

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The death toll in Chile's anti-government protests rose to 10 in the capital Santiago, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:06 IST

Thailand pulling all stops to woo Indian tourists

Singapore, Oct 21 (ANI): This month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Airways jointly launched a new 'Fly me to Thailand' promotion, offering privileges, gift cards, discounts and many more special deals for travellers from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) as well as

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:27 IST

Australian papers black out front pages in protest against...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 21 (ANI): The front page of Australian newspapers was redacted as a part of united campaign against government secrecy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:52 IST

All taxis in Dubai now fitted with surveillance cameras

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct of their drivers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:28 IST

NATO forms Working Group to monitor Turkish offensive in Syria: Reports

Moscow [Russia], Oct 21 (ANI): The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has established a working group to monitor Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, according to reports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Rohingya refuges to relocate to flood-prone island next month

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): Authorities here have said that thousands of Rohingya living in the refugee camps in southern coastal regions of Bangladesh will be relocated to an island in the Bay of Bengal that is prone to flooding.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:01 IST

Road in Bangla city to be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): The road passing by Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport, the second-largest international airport in Bangladesh, will be renamed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:59 IST

Kurds fully withdraw from besieged Syria border town

Damascus [Syria], Oct 21 (ANI): Kurdish fighters belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday fully withdrew from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:49 IST

Nancy Pelosi's older brother, a former Baltimore mayor, passes away at 90

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eldest brother Thomas D'Alesandro III, the former mayor of Baltimore, breathed his last on Sunday at age 90.

Read More
iocl