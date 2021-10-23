Chile logs over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile exceeded 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19 infection, reporting 2,086 new cases in the last 24 hours for a total caseload of 1,678,023, the Ministry of Health said Friday.



The ministry also registered 11 more deaths from the disease, bringing the pandemic death toll to 37,651.



In the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the daily positivity rate was 4 percent, while in 10 of Chile's 16 regions it was less than or equal to 2 percent.

Since the beginning of September, the country has recorded a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, reporting over 1,500 new infections every 24 hours, following several weeks with less than 500 new daily cases on average, according to the ministry.

Despite the increase, hospital intensive care unit admissions and deaths remain low compared to peak periods of the pandemic in the South American country. (ANI/Xinhua)

