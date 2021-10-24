Chile registers highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 since July

Santiago [Chile], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): For the second consecutive day, Chile registered more than 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with 2,056 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since July, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

"In recent days, we have seen an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus and we are very attentive to the evolution of the epidemiological situation," said Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris.



"In the framework of this scenario, it is essential that people have adequate protection against the virus, especially with the booster dose, which has demonstrated effectiveness in avoiding hospitalization and admission to ICUs," he added.

The official called on the population to go to vaccination centers, saying, "We have enough doses and, in fact, (on Friday), a new shipment with 225,810 doses from the Pfizer-BioNTech laboratory arrived in our country, with which we surpassed the 39 million doses that have arrived in Chile since this campaign began."

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country increased on Saturday to 1,680,017, with another 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 37,662. (ANI/Xinhua)

