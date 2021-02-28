Chile reports 4,523 new daily COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported 4,523 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 821,418, of which 23,585 are active, a health official said on Saturday.



Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks Alberto Dougnac explained that the regions with the highest numbers of confirmed cases in the last week are Coquimbo, O'Higgins, Valparaiso, and Los Rios.

Dougnac urged citizens to continue self-care measures, as every day "we must mourn the death of more compatriots."

The Department of Health Statistics and Information reported another 76 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 20,476. (ANI/Xinhua)

