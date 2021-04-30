Chile reports 6,889 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Santiago [Chile], April 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile's Health Ministry reported on Thursday 6,889 new COVID-19 infections and 174 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 1,190,991 cases and 26,247 deaths.

According to the ministry, 11 municipalities will be released from quarantine on Monday, joining 20 others that had quarantine lifted on Thursday in view of a decrease in new infections, after a month of quarantine.



Meanwhile, six other municipalities will go back under lockdown.

Chile has been facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections since March, after relaxing restrictive measures during the Southern Hemisphere summer season and resuming some face-to-face activities.

During April, the South American country registered a peak of more than 9,000 cases per day, which led to the quarantine of more than 80 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

