Chilean envoy calls on Army chief Gen Naravane

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Ambassador of Chile to India, Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve, on Tuesday called on Army Chief General MM Naravane and discussed bilateral issues.

"Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador of Chile to India, called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," Indian Army tweeted.





Earlier in September this year, the 7th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held between India and Chile in Santiago.

During the FOC, both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations which included trade and investments, defence, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, energy, space, cooperation in Antarctica, disaster management, cultural and consular issues.

Both sides acknowledged that trade is an important pillar of India-Chile relations and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing negotiations for the further expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement which was signed in 2006 and expanded in 2017.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues on common interest including cooperation in the United Nations and agreed to work closely with each other in the multilateral arena. (ANI)

