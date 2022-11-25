China: 10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire

Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): Ten people were killed and nine were injured in a fire at a residential building Thursday night in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang province, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 7:49 pm at a high-rise residential building in a community of Tianshan District in Urumqi, Xinhua news agency reported. It was put out at around 10:35 pm, the agency added.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment. The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Earlier this week, 36 people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in central China.

The Xinhua news agency reported that the fire broke out at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province. (ANI)