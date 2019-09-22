Representative Image
Representative Image

China: 10 killed after truck rams into crowd

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:00 IST

Beijing [China], Sept 22 (ANI): At least ten people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a truck drove into a crowd of people in the Chinese province of Hunan on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at 8:40 am (local time) in the village of Zhenzhihua in Xiangtan City District. The truck was loaded with gravel at the time of the incident, reported Sputnik news agency.
The motive behind the incident remains unclear. An investigation into the matter is underway.
The injured have been sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:30 IST

Sikh community urges PM to address longstanding demand to...

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, requesting him to amend Article 25 of the Indian Constitution which recognises Sikhs as a part of Hindu community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Help Sindh attain independence from Pakistan: Activist urges PM Modi

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sindhi community have gathered in Houston ahead of the 'Howdy, Modi!' event to draw attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards their cause of gaining freedom from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:07 IST

PM Modi vows to build a new Kashmir; Sikhs hail him for...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to address the woes of Kashmiri Pandits by building a new Kashmir, while the members of Sikh community here hailed him for his landmark initiative to construct the Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:48 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Yamdena island on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:34 IST

Trump to address Indian diaspora at 'Howdy, Modi!' tonight: White House

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will address the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at 9:30 pm (IST) in Houston on Sunday, according to the White House.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Sikh community in Houston thank 'Tiger' PM Modi for Kartarpur,...

Houston [UK], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community in Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and thanked him for some pathbreaking decisions taken by his government, including on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan: 26 dead, 12 injured in bus accident

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], Sept 22 (ANI): As many as 26 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident near the Babusar Top here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:46 IST

Energy sector CEOs meet PM Modi look to accelerate opportunities in India

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Chief executives from energy majors, who participated in a round table meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here said they were pleased with the discussion to "further accelerate" opportunities in the energy sector in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:14 IST

Pak PM reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a "special aircraft" of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:33 IST

You've suffered a lot, together we've to build new Kashmir: PM...

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston on Saturday and thanked him for the historic decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:32 IST

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Twitterati from Pakistan trolled Imran Khan on Saturday on the apparent difference in the reception accorded to PM Narendra Modi and him upon their respective arrivals in the United States ahead of UNGA session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:42 IST

Impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy!: PM Modi on...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a round table meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city and discussed ways to harness opportunities in the energy sector and expand mutual investment opportunities.

Read More
iocl