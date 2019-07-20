China: 10 killed in gas plant explosion

Henan [China], July 20 (ANI): Atleast 10 people were killed and five people are missing after an explosion at a gas plant here on Friday afternoon.

Atleast 19 people have also suffered injuries in the blast.

The explosion occurred at the factory, shattering doors and windows in buildings within a three-km range, Chinese state media reported.

A video taken by a bystander showed smoke billowing from the blast site and shattered windows of buildings within a 3km radius. An investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

A blast at a biotech workshop in Henan last month had killed at least six people and injured five others. (ANI)

