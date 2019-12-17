China: 14 miners dead, 2 trapped following gas outburst in coal mine

Guizhou [China], Dec 17 (ANI): At least 14 people, trapped underground in a coal mine here following a coal and gas outburst, were found dead on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

At least two miners are still trapped in the mine, Xinhua reported.

The incident took place on Saturday at Shanmushu coal mine owned by Sichuan coal Industry Group when at least 346 miners were working underground.

The rescuers had faced difficulties in locating the miners due to communication interruption. (ANI)

