China: 36 people killed, as many injured in road mishap

Nanjing [China], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 36 people were killed while as many sustained injuries in a massive road accident here, local authorities said on Sunday.

A bus carrying about 69 people collided with a truck having three onboard on Saturday morning, leading to the high casualty figure, Xinhua reported while quoting the rescue team.

While investigations are underway, the initial probe revealed that the collision occurred due to a flat tyre in the coach. (ANI)

