China: 4 killed in factory blast

Beijing [China], Dec 3 (ANI): Four people have been killed in a factory blast in Shunyi District near Beijing on Tuesday.

Ten people have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition now, Xinhua quoted the district government as saying.

The explosion took place at a Japanese-owned bean processing factory in the Shunyi district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

