Beijing [China], Dec 3 (ANI): Four people have been killed in a factory blast in Shunyi District near Beijing on Tuesday.
Ten people have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition now, Xinhua quoted the district government as saying.
The explosion took place at a Japanese-owned bean processing factory in the Shunyi district in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
China: 4 killed in factory blast
ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:00 IST
Beijing [China], Dec 3 (ANI): Four people have been killed in a factory blast in Shunyi District near Beijing on Tuesday.