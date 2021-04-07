China: 5 killed in bomb attack in Mingjing

Beijing [China], April 7 (ANI): A man detonated a homemade bomb blowing up four other people besides himself in Mingjing, a small village in Guangzhou on March 22.

According to eureporter, Jeimian, a news website, shared a video of the aftermath, a destroyed office, with blood splattered on the walls and at least two people motionless on the ground.

The Guangzhou Panyu Security Bureau confirmed the bomb blast on its Weibo account. Investigations into the explosion are still ongoing.

Xinhua, China's news agency, described the blast as an 'act of sabotage', while several others are attributing it to an ongoing dispute due to the forcible land grab by the government that is causing hardship to the residents, reported eureporter.

The blast was claimed online by a pro-TIP telegram channel. The message indicated the blast as the result of the oppression of the Uyghurs by China. It urged more attacks on government buildings and officials across China. The message ended with a shout out call to all Uyghurs to make their voices heard.

This is not the first time such a blast has happened in Guangzhou. In 2013, a similar blast had happened in a storehouse for shoe-making materials, in Baiyun district, killing four people and injuring 36.

The coercion of Uyghurs is causing a lot of resentment and the brunt of this resentment has been borne by Beijing (2013) and Kunming (2014) as well.



Guangzhou is witness to several such incidents which have highlighted the simmering resistance in the society, reported eureporter.

Guangzhou is a commercial hub and hosts a lot of industries. The labour in these industries is sourced from Xinjiang. This serves the twin purpose of changing the demography of Xinjiang and providing for cheap captive labour.

Studies have pointed out that between 2017-2019 alone, 80,000 Uyghurs have been relocated from Xinjiang to other parts of China. Footage of these Uyghurs being transported to remote parts of China as forced labour (CBN News, Channel 4 News, BBC) confirms this.

The policy involves a high degree of coercion and is designed to assimilate minorities by changing their lifestyles.

Guangzhou by virtue of being an industrial hub has afforded more opportunities for the expression of this angst. Guangzhou hosts a large number of people from Africa and the Middle East, who demand halal meat. This is provided by ethnic Uyghur restaurants in the city.

The increasing crackdown on Islam in China initially forced these restaurants to remove the Arabic signage's, which brought a dip in their business.

Added to this was the ousting of foreigners by the Chinese government to rein in the coronavirus spread has resulted in hardships to these Uyghur eateries, reported eureporter.

The forced relocation and the restrictive employment opportunities have added to the frustration of the Uyghur minority. This oppression has formed the bulk of the propaganda for Uyghur groups such as Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP).

The growing restlessness and insecurity amongst the Uyghur is a cause for concern. Irrespective of the justification and success stories that the government peddles to support its education camps, the fact remains that denying the Uyghurs right to religion and freedom of expression is a violation, repression of human rights. (ANI)

