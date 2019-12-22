Guangdong [China], Dec 22 (ANI): Atleast six people were killed in a fire at a building in Guzhen Township, the city of Zhongshan.
The department received a call about the fire at around 2 am. The fire was put out by 3 am, reported Xinhua.
Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)
China: 6 killed in building fire in Guzhen
ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:35 IST
