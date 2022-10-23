China abetting global terrorism by blocking UN proposals on listing of terrorists

Beijing [China], October 23 (ANI): China, which is aspiring to be a global leader, is abetting terrorism by blocking UN proposals on listing terrorists.

Beijing recently foiled a bid to designate Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an UN-listed terrorist, hours after blocking another LeT member Shahid Mahmood as a "global terrorist, in October," reported Voices Against Autocracy (VAA).

LeT have themselves publicly claimed responsibility for terror attacks targeting innocent people.

This is the fifth time in five months this year Beijing has put a hold on the listing of Pak-based terrorists at the UN - Lashkar-e-Taiba member Shahid Mahmood in October, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir in September, LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rehman Makki in June, as well as Abdul Rauf Azhar in August, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) chief Masood Azhar, were protected by Beijing.

There is no rationale behind such blockings except to thwart US and Indian attempts to sanction LeT leaders, and on the side, to show Pakistan how friendly it is, reported VAA.

Needless to say, the US also maintains close relations with Pakistan but that doesn't stop the US from calling a spade a spade.

China's continuous blocking of proposals in the UN for sanctioning terrorists makes a mockery of a global attempt to curtail the activities of global terrorist groups like LeT.

Such actions encourage terrorist groups across the world and China, in some ways, is paying the price for protecting terrorists operating in Pakistan, reported VAA.



Back in 2006, China stated in the UN that "China has always held that, as a common scourge of the international community, all terrorist activities constitute grave crimes, regardless of their motivation, timing and location or the identity of the perpetrators. China is opposed to all kinds of terrorist activities".

So what happens when other countries move to sanction terrorist leaders and groups? Why does China back out, take advantage of its veto power, and end up supporting the country that spawns and sponsors global terrorist groups like LeT?

There could be reasons for a country to adopt a particular stand-China's reasons for protecting terrorists from Pakistan could be its massive investment in a terrorist-infested country but it is the same reason which could backfire on China in years to come. Unless terrorists are wiped out, Pakistan would remain a serious threat to Chinese investments, reported VAA.

Continuous blocking of international efforts to sanction terrorist leaders in Pakistan could prove to be a costly mistake in the near future.

When it comes to its own terrorism, China wants the international community to recognise its challenge and the various policies it had put in place to address the issues.

In 2014, when Xinjiang was affected by attacks from angry Uighur groups, China called for a `strike hard` campaign and a `people's war on terror.' Chairman Xi Jinping vowed to create surveillance nets that stretched from `the earth to the sky.' It has since been able to stem the alleged tide of terrorism with a heavy hand, reported VAA.

The real reason for this action of China in the UN could be mainly the US and some extent India. The US delisted the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in 2020. China believes the group to be the most serious threat to its homeland, especially in Xinjiang.

An angry Chinese Foreign Office spokesman hit out that "Terrorism is terrorism. The US should immediately correct its mistake and refrain from 'whitewashing' terrorist organizations, or going backwards in international cooperation on counter-terrorism."

China is paying back with the refusal to sanction Pak-based terrorists, creating a cycle of moves that could endanger the world. (ANI)

