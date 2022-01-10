China accuses US of instigating Lithuania to undermine one-China principle

Beijing [China], January 10 (ANI): Amid the growing tension between China and Lithuania over the opening of Taiwan's mission in the Baltic nation, Beijing asked Vilnis to change its policy in relation to Taipei, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"We urge the Lithuanian side to correct the mistake and not be a pawn for anti-China forces. We also warn the US side that playing the Taiwan card is counterproductive and will get itself burnt," Wang Wenbin said.

During the press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman accused the United States of instigating Lithuanian authorities to undermine the one-China principle.

"Lithuania violated its political commitment made upon the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China and created the false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in the world."

"The US instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the one-China principle from the outset and then supported, aided and abetted them. The US tries to seek political calculation aimed at using Taiwan to contain China at the expense of Lithuania's interests," he added.



The tensions between China and the Baltic nation have erupted when in November last year Lithuania angered China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius, equivalent to an embassy. It escalated in recent times after Lithuania took steps to strengthen ties with Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as its integral part.

According to a report, Lithuania needs the support of the West and other foreign powers to counter Chinese aggression as it seems to be struggling almost alone against one of the world's economic and political superpowers.

The representative office opened with the name "Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania", thereby implicitly implying recognition of a legal entity separate from the mainland.

Beijing attacked Lithuania by lowering its diplomatic relations with them.

In addition, this month Beijing also demanded that Lithuanian officials surrender their identity documents in order to downgrade their diplomatic status. The demand was such a serious concern for Lithuania that Vilnius withdrew its remaining diplomats from China in mid-December, fearing for their safety.

Further, China has suspended the movement of freight trains connecting Vilnius as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It stopped processing Lithuanian food export license applications, according to Hong Kong Post. (ANI)

