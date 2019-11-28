Representative Image
Representative Image

China accuses US of 'interference' after Trump signs Hong Kong legislation

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:07 IST

Beijing [China], Nov 28 (ANI): China on Thursday firmly opposed the United States signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, saying that the move is a "serious interference" in China's internal affairs.
China has time and again maintained that Hong Kong is its internal matter.
It is also in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and the people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts, Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.
It is a gross hegemonic move as it meddles with Beijing's domestic affairs, the statement said.
Despite stern warnings by China that it would retaliate with "countermeasures", US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed a bill in support of the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, 2019, became a law, a week after the House and Senate passed it with veto-proof majorities, according to the US media reports.
The legislation slaps economic sanctions on individuals who commit human rights violations in Hong Kong and bars them from entering the US. It also mandates the State Department to furnish an annual report to lawmakers on whether Hong Kong remains "sufficiently autonomous" from China.
The legislation also aims at banning the export of certain munitions to the Hong Kong police.
"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said in a statement.
The move is likely to impact the already strained ties between Washington and Beijing, casting a shadow over delicate talks between the two countries aimed at ending the trade war.
Last week, Trump had asserted that Hong Kong "would have been obliterated in 14 minutes" had he not used the pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous region as leverage in trade negotiations with China.
On Monday, China's foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador to Beijing Terry Branstad and lodged a protest against the passing of the bill saying it amounted to interference in an internal matter of China.
The development came after a landslide victory by Hong Kong's pan-democrats in district council elections that were seen as a strong rebuke of embattled leader Carrie Lam.
Large-scale protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn controversial extradition bill, have been ongoing in Hong Kong since early June, with the police detaining nearly 4,500 people so far.
Over 1,500 people have been hospitalised after sustaining wounds in clashes and over 400 police officers have been injured.
China has accused Western countries of instigating the pro-democracy unrest in the city. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:49 IST

World has 'much higher' expectation from India: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Asserting that the world has "much higher" expectation from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the current state of the world and

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:32 IST

Bajwa gets only 6-month extension; major blow to PTI govt by judiciary

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): In a major blow to the PTI government and Pakistani Army, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted conditional permission to extend country's incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by only six months instead of three years, which Imran Khan-led governm

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Suspect in Indian-American teen murder grew angry after she...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:00 IST

Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen gets 5 years jail for money...

Male (Maldives), Nov 28 (ANI): Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Pak Army Chief Bajwa given six months conditional extension by...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:03 IST

Policeman, suspect killed in grenade blast in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Nov 28 (ANI): A police officer was killed and ten people, mostly students, sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a college campus in Philippines' southern province of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:23 IST

Toll in Albania quake reaches 40

Tirana [Albainia], Nov 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:08 IST

US envoy to EU accused of sexual misconduct

Portland [US], Nov 28 (ANI): United States Ambassador to European Union, Gordon Sondland, who provided key testimony in US President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has been accused of sexual misconduct by atleast three women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:05 IST

Brazil court affirms ex-president Lula da Silva guilty in 2nd graft case

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 28 (ANI): A Brazilian court on Wednesday (local time) upheld a corruption conviction against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:20 IST

Pak Supreme Court to announce verdict in Bajwa extension case later day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to present a new order for the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:12 IST

North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 28 (ANI): North Korea has conducted the launch of an "unidentified projectile', said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

Read More
iocl