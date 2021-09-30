China asks for cooperation from Japan for Beijing Games

Beijing [China], September 30 (ANI): China on Thursday asked for cooperation from Japan to safely host the upcoming Beijing Games amid COVID-19.

"Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan."

Hua's remarks come a day after a decision was made that no spectators from overseas can attend them amid the pandemic, Kyodo News reported.



The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will take place between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from 4 until March 13 .

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee unveiled a basic slate of preventive steps against the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Beijing Games set to start next February, including a ban on all spectators except residents of mainland China.

Such measures are necessary to "hold a wonderful and safe event under the premise of ensuring safety," Hua told reporters in Beijing.

The IOC said in a press release, "Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures." (ANI)

