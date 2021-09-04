China backs Myanmar Junta yet it holds out olive branch to NLD: Report

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 4 (ANI): China has indicted to ruling Mynamar junta that the country's National League for Democracy (NLD) must not be disbanded while expressing their wish to continue previous investments agreements made in Myanmar.

This decision has reportedly puzzled many people in Myanmar. They are questioning why China is against the dissolution of NLD, despite the junta-appointed Union Election Commission saying the NLD must be dissolved, The Irrawaddy reported.

Last month, during a virtual meeting between the two sides, a senior Chinese official had referred to the State Administration Council (SAC), the governing body of the military regime, as the Myanmar government. However, it also voiced concerns over the regime's plan to dissolve the NLD.

Back in July, in a letter to the central executive committee of the National League for Democracy (NLD), China had thanked the NLD for its congratulations on the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) centenary.



"The letter sent to the NLD conveys the Chinese government's message to the SAC that the (NLD must not be disbanded) if the SAC wants Beijing to recognize it (as the government of Myanmar) and to continue to implement previous agreements (on Chinese investments in Myanmar). China wants to see stability in Myanmar because it is concerned about its interests in the country," said Chinese Political analyst Dr. Hla Kyaw Zaw, in an interview with The Irrawaddy.

According to the expert, China's strategic ambitions can progress only when Myanmar is stable. "And China knows that it cannot rely only on the Myanmar military to achieve stability in the country. So, together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Beijing is pushing for inclusive dialogue between all parties in Myanmar."

Dr Zaw further argued that Beijing has raised concerns about the NLD because the party enjoys the support of the Myanmar people, despite being accused of electoral fraud. "By protecting the NLD, Beijing is trying to touch the hearts of the Myanmar people. While anti-China sentiments are growing in Myanmar, it sends a message that China notices and respects the wishes of the Myanmar people."

Unmoved by the international consensus on global issues, the foreign policy of the Chinese regime assumes that the established ruling power in a country is the legitimate ruling power. Showing disregard for the global consensus, the CCP engages with actors like Myanmar military junta and Taliban, keeping its economic agenda in mind.

According to Chinese analyst Antonio Graceffo, Beijing tends to avoid foreign entanglements and is not interested in changing regimes and only in maintaining stability. "China's policy of non-interface also allows them to fund foreign terrorist organization, to protect Chinese interests, which it sees as a legitimate business expense," Graceffo said in a report publsihed in The Epoch Times. (ANI)

