China, Bangladesh agree to advance BRI cooperation

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): China and Bangladesh agreed to advance their cooperation under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), following talks between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

The two leaders signed various other agreements in the fields of investment, culture, tourism and water conservancy, reported Xinhua news agency

During the talks, Li voiced China's willingness to keep close high-level exchanges with Bangladesh, strengthen strategic mutual trust, boost mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people friendship, so as to push for the further development of bilateral relations, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese premier added that the two countries should intensify communication and coordination in international and regional affairs and play a positive role in regional peace, stability and development.

Hasina said that the two countries are committed to peace, stability, mutual benefits, and settlement of disputes by peaceful means. She stressed that her country was willing to beef up the cooperation with China in the fields of trade, investment, service and infrastructure, so as to jointly embrace an even better future.

Hasina, who is on an official visit to China, was accorded a red carpet welcome prior to the talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (ANI)

