China bans gay dating app Grindr, encroaching LGBT rights: Thinktank

Beijing [China], February 23 (ANI): China has removed one of the most popular gay dating apps, Grindr from several of its app stores further encroaching upon the basic rights of the LGBT community, reported a Canada-based thinktank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating app for gay, bi and other queer sections. One of the first geosocial apps for gay persons, the app was launched in 2009 and has become one of the most popular gay dating apps globally.

Although China decriminalised homosexuality in 1997, same-sex marriage is illegal and LGBT issues remain taboo. China has also expressed support for gay rights at the United Nations however it does not recognise same-sex marriages and regularly censors media featuring such people.



In a similar episode in 2017, the Chinese government had shut down another gay dating app, Zank, after accusing it of hosting pornographic content.

Xi Jinping-led government is carrying out all these activities in the veil of controlling online rumours, pornography, superstitions, reported the think tank.

Furthermore, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment, many top multinational firms have closed their business in China. The names include Yahoo, Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn and Epic Games Inc.'s Fortnite.

Banning apps is not the only way that China is trying to retrain LGBT rights, the country has also banned depictions of gay romance in films. Last year, social media accounts belonging to major LGBT rights groups were blocked from the popular WeChat app.

The Chinese government does these activities under the garb of "endangering national security, disrupting social order, or infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of others". (ANI)

