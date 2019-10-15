China: Blast in chemical plant kills 4

Beijing [China], Oct 15 (ANI): Four people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical plant in Southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am (local time) in a chemical plant located in the Luchuan County, regional emergency management department said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Among those wounded in the incident, two were seriously injured.

Further details are awaited.

A similar explosion in a chemical plant in eastern China earlier this year had claimed the lives of 78 people, and injured more than 600 others. (ANI)

