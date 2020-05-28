China blocks US bid for UNSC meeting on Hong Kong national security law, says it is internal matter

New York [USA], May 28 (ANI): China on Thursday blocked the US attempt to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the issue of Beijing government’s plan to impose new security legislation in Hong Kong.

Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Zhang Jun said that the request made by the United States for a UNSC meeting on the issue has been rejected and asked Washington 'to stop its power politics and bullying practices'.

“China categorically rejects the baseless request of the US for a Security Council meeting. Legislation on national security for Hong Kong is purely China's internal affairs. It has nothing to do with the mandate of the Security Council,” Zhang Jun wrote on Twitter.

“Facts prove again and again that the US is the trouble maker of the world. It is the US who has violated its commitments under international law. China urges the US to immediately stop its power politics and bullying practices,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia also backed China's move at UNSC, says taking up internal matters of countries will open up a "Pandora's box".

Concerned by actions taken by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) National People’s Congress that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, the United States said that this is a matter of urgent global concern that implicates international peace and security, and warrants the immediate attention of the UN Security Council.

This comes after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had notified the US Congress that the Donald Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China.

"Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo's certification to Congress was not accompanied by the revocation of any specific privileges. It comes amid calls for the US to react against Beijing's move to impose Chinese national security law in Hong Kong to tighten its grip.

The US has condemned the Chinese Communist Party's proposal to "unilaterally and arbitrarily" impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, urging Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy.

The legislation would allow Beijing to take aim at the large often violent anti-government protests that roiled Hong Kong for much of last year.

However, China has defended the proposal saying that such legislations are necessary to protect the country's sovereignty from external forces determined to undermine the Communist Party. (ANI)