China chides 'super liar' US over remarks on Uighurs

Beijing [China], Dec 11 (ANI): Calling the US a "super liar", China lambasted Washington over the latter's remarks on human rights abuse of the minority Uighurs in the Asian country.

The tensions between the two world powers have escalated in recent times after US President Donald Trump signed a bill that would require the administration to toughen its response to Beijing's crackdown on its Muslim minority in Xinjiang, mostly ethnic Uighurs, who are being held in re-education camps. The act is followed by various strong statements against Beijing by US officials including US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

While reacting to anti-China statements made by the US over Uighurs issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "The remarks made by relevant people on the US side once again remind us of the fact that the US is not only a superpower in today's world, but a super liar."

The Uighur Act of 2019 is a stronger version of a bill that calls on the US President to impose sanctions for the first time on a member of China's powerful politburo, Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, even as Trump tries to reach a deal with Beijing to end the months-long trade war, the NHK reported.

The legislation also requires the US President to condemn abuses against Muslims and call for the closure of the camps in Xinjiang.

China has consistently denied any mistreatment of Uighurs and says the camps are providing vocational training. It has warned of retaliation "in proportion" if Chen is targeted.

The tougher act comes after the leaking of a set of classifies documents giving evidence of how Uighurs are mistreated in China. 'China Cables' were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a global network of investigative journalists based in Washington- show how Uighurs are being locked up, indoctrinated and punished inside high-security detention camps far western region of Xinjiang.

The bill on Xinjiang follows similar legislation related to Hong Kong, which Trump signed into law last week in the face of vocal opposition from China.

