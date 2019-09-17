China condemns attack on the Saudi Armaco oil facilities

Beijing [China], Sept 17 (ANI): China on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and called upon all the stakeholders to refrain from escalatory measures that could exacerbate the ongoing tension in the Gulf region.

''China condemns the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and opposes any strike on civilians or civilian targets, and calls on relevant sides to refrain from actions that may escalate tensions in the region,'' said Hua Chunying Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, according to Global Times.

Soon after the incident, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack which has led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day - about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output and is likely to result in crude oil's price rise.

Both the US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack on the Saudi Armaco oil facilities and warned of retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Tuesday said that his country will not hold talks with Washington at any level until it 'changes its behaviour' and returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Tensions have been brewing between Washington and Tehran since Donald Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from 2015 nuclear deal concerning Iran and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

