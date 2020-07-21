China condemns UK's suspension of extradition treaty with HKSAR

Beijing [China], July 21 (ANI): China voiced its condemnation and firm opposition to the United Kingdom's (UK) decision to suspend the extradition treaty with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London said that recently the kingdom has repeatedly made wrong remarks on the national security law for the HKSAR to interfere in China's internal affairs.

"The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations to the UK side on many occasions to express our grave concern and strong opposition," the spokesperson said.

"Now the UK side has gone even further down the wrong road in disregard of China's solemn position and repeated representations. It once again contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations and blatantly interfered in China's internal affairs in an attempt to disrupt the implementation of the National Security Law for the HKSAR and undermine the city's prosperity and stability," the spokesperson said.

The United Kingdom is not the first country to sever extradition ties with China regarding the Hong Kong issue. Last month, US President Donald Trump criticized China for passing the Hong Kong National Security law and said that it was a 'tragedy'. He said that China broke its word of assuring autonomy to the people of Hong Kong. (ANI)

